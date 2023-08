Lexus RX F Sport Design unveiled

Lexus has revealed a new model for its RX SUV, the Lexus RX F Sport Design and this new model is available in both the RX 350h hybrid and the RX 450h+ plug0in hybrid models, the car has a range of upgrades over the standard models.

Lexus has added extra sporting style to its electrified RX large luxury SUV range with the introduction of a new F Sport Design grade. As the name suggests, the new models adopt powerful exterior styling details from the F Sport model, with a twist.

Available for the RX 350h hybrid and RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid electric models, the new specification includes the distinctive F Sport mesh grille and rear bumper, plus black door mirror casings and roof rails.

Distinctive variations from the established F Sport model include silver inserts in door mirrors and the dark grey front and rear lower bumpers and door mirrors; a gloss black finish for the 21-inch alloy wheels; and all-silver F Sport badges.

The exterior colour options include the F Sport-exclusive F Sport White and Azure – a special paint finish.

In other respects, the F Sport Design mirrors the RX’s established Premium Plus specification. In the cabin this includes smooth leather upholstery with a choice of Black, Hazel, Ammonite Sand and Dark Sepia shades, each complemented with black trim inlays. Driver and passengers can create a cabin environment to suit their mood with an ambient lighting system with 64 different colour settings. The power-adjustable front seats have integrated heating and ventilation; the driver’s seat has a memory setting.

Pricing for the new Lexus RX F Sport Design starts at £69,125 for the RX 350h and £74,100 for the RX 450h+ and the first deliveries will start in October, you can find out more details at the link below.

