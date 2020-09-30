Lenovo ThinkVision T27hv-20 USB-C hub monitor $549

As well as announcing the launch of their new ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 i, Lenovo have introduced a new display, the Lenovo ThinkVision T27hv-20 USB-C hub monitor. Designed to meet the “collaboration requirements of a hybrid working model” says Lenovo, the 27-inch display features a 1080p IR/RGB webcam, noise cancelling microphones and integrated speakers.

“The new ThinkVision T27hv-20 is a 27-inch monitor specifically designed to offer the single-cable USB-C connectivity for clean desk while including features optimized for audio-visual conferencing. Mounted on an ergonomic lift, tilt, pivot and swivel stand, the display features a 1080p IRRGB camera with adjustable angle delivers crisp images and includes a shutter for protection. “

Features of the Lenovo ThinkVision T27hv-20 USB-C hub monitor :

– 27-inch display with 2560 x 1440 resolution and 3-side near edgeless bezels

– Integrated 1080p IRRGB webcam, microphones and speakers for easy video conferencing

– USB-C Hub delivers single cable connectivity including data, video and Ethernet while able to power devices up to 90W. Hub also includes four USB 3.2 Gen1 ports for direct connection of compatible external devices

– Smart Traffic Light warns colleagues or family members that you are live on a conference call by a red-light illumination on the webcam

– TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort and Eyesafe® certification helps protect eyes from strain without color distortion through Natural Low Blue Light technology

– Lenovo Display Control Center – ThinkColor for end users to better master display settings, seamless multitasking and offers easy remote asset management for IT managers.

“The modern workforce is tech-savvy and want to get more done and faster. SMBs need to empower employees through difficult times with smarter technology and features to help businesses grow, “said Eric Yu, senior vice president, Lenovo Global SMB. ”ThinkBook and ThinkVision deliver a powerful combination of performance and style with collaboration, enhanced security and innovative features to keep users productive virtually anywhere.”

Two noise cancelling microphones included in the camera mechanism enable clear voice capability and integrated speakers provide immersive sound. If you need privacy, the monitor includes an audio port and practical headphone hook to further enhance that clean desk feeling.The ThinkVision T27hv-20 is expected to be available from December 2020, with prices starting from $549.

Source : Lenovo

