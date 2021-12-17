Lenovo ThinkVision large format displays unveiled ahead of CES 2022

Lenovo has introduced its new ThinkVision large format displays this month ahead of CES 2022 during which Lenovo will showcase the new range of ThinkVision large format displays (LFD) specifically created for meeting rooms and education applications. The range takes the form of the ThinkVision T86, T75 and T65 and consist of 4K displays with integrated whiteboard software, speakers, microphones and a modular web camera for video conferencing.

Pricing for the new Lenovo ThinkVision large format displays that will be available to purchase during April 2022

ThinkVision T86 : $7999

ThinkVision T75 : $6999

ThinkVision T65 : $4999

“Lenovo Smart Whiteboard adds a new dimension to the ThinkVision LFD portfolio. With a large 86-, 75- or 65-inch canvas on which to record ideas, write notes and even maximize brainstorming efficiency, the T-series displays increase engagement and involvement of participants. Annotations can be highlighted, copied or deleted and users can zoom in or out of specific areas of notes or drawings.”

Lenovo ThinkVision large format display specifications

4K resolution up to 400nits brightness with Antiglare coating

Infrared touch with +-1mm touch accuracy

High performance system-on-chip with embedded Android, 4G RAM and 64GB Flash memory

Wireless projection through W20 wireless dongle

Multiple input and output ports including USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, Serial interface, and Audio.

Ambient light sensor adapts brightness to suit room conditions

Human presence sensor will save energy by detecting user presence and automatically turns display on, and will turn off once all participants have left the room

2 x 15-Watt speakers, built-in 8-array microphone and 4K AI-enhanced camera

“Powered by a high-performance system-on-chip (SoC) with embedded Android™ operating system1, the displays feature a simple graphical user interface to access the most common functions and applications. Deliver effective presentations on screen directly from the embedded software or from a PC device through a wired connection with video cable or wireless connection with the W20 wireless dongle. The 8-array microphone will ensure that no voice goes unheard and the 4K AI-enhanced webcam with 122-degree field of view and 4x digital zoom guarantees that remote workers will see everyone, further enhanced by the voice tracking function to focus on the speaker. The webcam is connected via a cableless USB connector, is secured by an anti-theft screw, and includes a lens shutter and privacy light.”

Source : Lenovo

