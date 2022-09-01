Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display

Lenovo has this week unveiled new hardware taking the wraps off its new Glasses T1 wearable display which can be used for streaming home entertainment, gaming or simply to protect your privacy when viewing documents in public. The lightweight wearable display is compatible with a wide variety of smartphones, tablets, and laptops with full-function USB-C, the Lenovo Glasses T1 offers “superb image quality” as well as featuring high-efficiency optics for extended battery life. The Lenovo Glasses T1 (known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China) will go on sale in China in late 2022 and be available in other select markets in 2023.

“Every day, people all over the world are increasingly shifting to mobile devices for entertainment and productivity,” said Eric Yu, Senior Vice President of Commercial Product Center and SMB Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “Screen real-estate can be a big bottleneck in the user experience. With a solution like the Lenovo Glasses T1, users have a portable and private big screen experience and can get more value from their phones and laptops.”

Wearable display

“The Lenovo Glasses T1 is ready to meet the demands of many different users. In addition to most full-function USB-C-equipped Windows, Android, and MacOS devices, the glasses can also connect with Lightning Connector-equipped iOS devices via an optional adapter. To maximize comfort for extended use, the Lenovo Glasses T1 is equipped with swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms and supports custom prescription lenses via an in-box attachable frame.”

“Superb image quality is achieved with leading-edge micro-OLED display technology, delivering incredible color richness and a super-high contrast ratio of 10,000:1. With high optical efficiency and low overall power consumption, the Lenovo Glasses T1 can stream videos or play games from tethered mobile devices for up to hours without worrying about draining the batteries of the connected devices.”

Source : Lenovo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals