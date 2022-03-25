Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Tower and Tiny Workstations introduced

Lenovo has introduced its new ThinkStation P360 Tower and Tiny Workstations for 2022 unveiling them at the NVIDIA GTC conference which took place this week. The Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Tower and Tiny computer systems will be available to purchase next month during April 2022 with prices starting at $1,249 and $1149 respectively.

The new systems have been designed for engineers and designers that work with “clock-speed-driven 3D applications as well as AI practitioners and data scientists working on smaller-sized projects and datasets” says Lenovo.

Lenovo ThinkStation P360

“Built with the latest high-performance 12th Gen Intel processors and support for up to NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics, the ThinkStation P360 Tower CPU is up to 58% faster than the previous generation and gives users the power of a workstation at the price of a desktop. The P360 Tower chassis also now comes with an industry leading 92% 750 W power supply, as well as four PCIe Gen 4 slots for faster memory and access to storage technologies, along with robust I/O for peripheral support.”

ThinkStation P360 Tiny

“The ThinkStation P360 Tiny is the industry’s smallest desktop workstation at less than 1L in volume and offers uncompromising performance in a form factor that is 96% smaller than a traditional desktop for optimal mobility. Powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the ThinkStation P360 Tiny brings the professional power of a workstation in an efficient and portable design. The P360 Tiny supports the NVIDIA T1000 professional GPU, boasting up to 47% more performance than the previous generation GPU. The new workstation now also supports RAID storage configurations to improve data security and the Intel WiFi 6e standard for improved connectivity.”

Source : Lenovo

