Lenovo ThinkStation P350 compact desktop PC workstations

Hardware manufacturer Lenovo has introduced a new range of entry-level desktop PC workstations this week in the form of the ThinkStation P350 Tower, Small Form Factor (SFF) and Tiny. Offering a complete range of business computers to to suit almost any application. The ThinkStation P350 desktop PC computers are equipped with support for PCIe Gen 4 and are equipped with support for Intel Core or Xeon processors and can be powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core or Intel Xeon W processor, with the Tower version capable of being equipped with a NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics card.

“The ThinkStation P350 Tiny is the industry’s smallest desktop PC workstation at less than 1L and offers uncompromising performance within a form factor 96% smaller than a traditional desktop. Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, it is uniquely qualified for enabling OEM solutions, and can be used as a host for like-local remote workstation power.”

“This latest generation of desktop workstations becomes Lenovo’s most powerful entry-level offering and delivers a complete package of size options that can scale across a variety of industries and their respective workflows. From engineering and architecture, to finance, STEM/higher education and medical, these new desktop workstations offer versatile, flexible and ISV-certified performance at whatever size is best suited for users’ needs and working environment.”

“The ThinkStation P350 Tower and SFF are tailored for mission-critical tasks that require superior reliability and powerful performance. Both the Tower and SFF also offer NVIDIA RTX professional graphics, in addition to the 500 W power supply, the tower chassis now boasts a new 750 W PSU option – enabling high-end GPU users with the power needed to tackle sophisticated workflows. “

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet Lenovo for the desktop PC range, but more information is available by following the link below to the official Innova website.

Source : Lenovo

