Lenovo Tab Plus tablet is built for entertainment

The Lenovo Tab Plus is designed to be the ultimate entertainment tablet, offering a premium audio-visual experience that stands out in the crowded tablet market. With its eight JBL speakers, 2K display, and MediaTek Helio G99 processor, this tablet is engineered to meet the needs of music lovers and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

Key Specifications : Eight JBL speakers with Hi-fi matrix structure tuned by Dolby Atmos

11.5-inch 2K TUV-certified display with 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G99 processor

Up to 256 GB built-in storage, expandable via MicroSD card

8600 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging

IP52 water and dust resistance

Privacy dashboard and 2 years of upgrades with 4 years of security patches

Compatible with Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and other accessories

Inspiration in Every Beat

The Lenovo Tab Plus is an essential device for music lovers, transforming virtually any location into a personal entertainment sanctuary. It features eight JBL Hi-fi speakers, including four matrix tweeters and four force-balanced woofers housed in four speaker boxes totaling 22 cc. This setup delivers 26 W of crisp stereo sound, bringing deeper bass and clearer treble to any room. Tuned by Dolby Atmos, the tablet supports high-res audio of 24-bit and 96 kHz frequency when using headphones.

To maximize its functionality, the Lenovo Tab Plus can transform into a Bluetooth speaker, streaming audio seamlessly from portable devices like smartphones. It also comes with an integrated kickstand for up to 175 degrees of viewing flexibility. For personalized audio settings, the tablet includes an app volume control that automatically adjusts the volume based on the app in use.

A Complete Non-Stop Entertainment Experience

The Lenovo Tab Plus offers a complete entertainment experience, matching its audio capabilities with a stunning 11.5-inch 2K TUV-certified display. The screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate and is designed to ensure low-blue light and flicker-free viewing for optimal eye comfort. The tablet is powered by an 8600 mAh battery capable of streaming up to 12 hours and supports 45 W fast charging, reaching full power in just 90 minutes.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Tab Plus is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and offers up to 256 GB of built-in storage, expandable via a MicroSD card. It is also IP52 water and dust resistant, making it durable for various environments. Additional features include an Immersive Reading Mode that simulates the color matrix of a book’s pages and a Standby Mode that transforms the tablet into a digital photo frame or clock when not in use.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Tab Plus is now available in select global markets with an expected starting price of €279 (including VAT) and $289.99. The tablet is compatible with various accessories, including the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, Lenovo 68 W USB-C Wall Charger, Lenovo Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard, and a protective sleeve made with Dupont Tyvek material and PU leather.

The Lenovo Tab Plus also includes a privacy dashboard that allows users to manage permissions easily. It will offer upgrades for two years and four years of security patches until June 2028. For added peace of mind, Lenovo Premium Care provides personalized technical support, and Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection One offers safety against accidental drops or spills.

For those interested in exploring more about Lenovo’s offerings, the company also provides a range of other tablets, laptops, and smart devices designed to meet various needs, from professional workstations to gaming rigs. In summary, the Lenovo Tab Plus is a well-rounded tablet that delivers a premium entertainment experience, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance their audio-visual enjoyment.



