Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkStation PCs now available with Linux Ubuntu preinstalled

Linux users in the market for a new workstation may be interested to know that Lenovo has this week announced it’s range of ThinkPad and ThinkStation PCs can now be purchased with pre-installed with Canonical’s Linux Ubuntu LTS operating system.

“Lenovo’s vision of enabling smarter technology for all really does mean ‘for all’. Our announcement of device certification in June was a step in the right direction to enable customers to more easily install Linux on their own. Our goal is to remove the complexity and provide the Linux community with the premium experience that our customers know us for. This is why we have taken this next step to offer Linux-ready devices right out of the box,” said Igor Bergman, Vice President of PCSD Software & Cloud at Lenovo.

“Lenovo’s expansion of Ubuntu certified devices shows great commitment to open source and the Linux community. With data scientists and developers increasingly needing Linux for emerging workloads, this collaboration enables enterprises to equip their employees with the assurance of long-term stability, added security and simplified IT management,” said Dean Henrichsmeyer, VP of Engineering at Canonical.

Included in this global expansion are the following Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkStation devices which will be available globally starting September 2020 and rolling out in phases through 2021:

ThinkPad T14 (Intel and AMD)

ThinkPad T14s (Intel and AMD)

ThinkPad T15p

ThinkPad T15

ThinkPad X13 (Intel and AMD)

ThinkPad X13 Yoga

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5

ThinkPad L14

ThinkPad L15

ThinkPad P15s

ThinkPad P15v

ThinkPad P15

ThinkPad P17

ThinkPad P14s

ThinkPad P1 Gen 3

ThinkStation P340

ThinkStation P340 Tiny

ThinkStation P520c

ThinkStation P520

ThinkStation P720

ThinkStation P920

ThinkStation P620

Source : Lenovo

