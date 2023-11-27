Lenovo Legion 7i 13700H gaming laptop hands-on overview

Lenovo will soon be launching it’s new Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 Intel (16″) RTX 4070 gaming laptop price that approximately $2,000 although the site is hinting that there may be a 17% discount bring the price down to around $1,740 when the laptop is officially launched. The new gaming laptop is powered by an Intel H series mobile CPU, combining speed and efficiency.

This advanced Performance Hybrid architecture is a blend of two types of cores, ensuring that whether you’re battling foes in an intense game or multitasking with demanding applications, you’ll do so without a hitch. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is designed to deliver a gaming experience that’s as smooth as it is powerful, letting you stay focused on the action without any frustrating delays. For a quick overview of what you can expect from the new gaming laptop check out the video kindly created by ETA Prime offering a first insight into what you can expect from its performance and design.

When it comes to gaming, visuals are key, and the Legion Slim 7 doesn’t disappoint. It boasts a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU, which not only produces stunning graphics but also includes cutting-edge features like real-time ray tracing and AI-driven enhancements. These technologies work together to make your gaming world more realistic and immersive. The laptop’s 16-inch display shines with a high-refresh-rate IPS panel, HDR 400, Dolby Vision, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, offering a visual feast with refresh rates of up to 240Hz. This ensures every frame is rendered with precision, making your gameplay experience smooth and visually captivating.

Lenovo Legion 7i 13700H gaming laptop

Customization is a breeze with the Legion Slim 7’s RGB keyboard. You can adjust the lighting to match your style and enjoy keys that react with pinpoint accuracy. The spacious trackpad also enhances your control, giving you an edge during gameplay.

Connectivity

Staying connected is crucial, and the Legion Slim 7 has you covered with a variety of ports including USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a full-size SD card reader. This array of connectivity options ensures you can hook up all your gaming peripherals and external displays with ease, making your setup as versatile as it is powerful.

Storage

The combination of 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage means that games load quickly and you have plenty of room for all your favorite titles. You won’t be left waiting for your games to start, and you’ll have space to spare for your growing collection.

Sound

Audio is just as important as the visuals in creating an immersive gaming experience, and the Legion Slim 7’s Harman-tuned stereo speakers deliver sound that pulls you into the game world. With Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, you can count on a stable and fast wireless connection, which is essential when you’re coordinating with teammates or streaming your gameplay.

Battery life

Long gaming sessions are no problem thanks to the laptop’s 99.9 watt-hour battery, which is complemented by rapid charging technology. This means you can keep playing without frequent interruptions to recharge. Running on Windows 11, the Legion Slim 7 provides an environment that’s optimized for gaming right out of the box. Lenovo’s Legion Edge software adds another layer of customization, with tools and settings that help you tweak your system for the best performance possible.

Availability and pricing

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is equipped with a robust CPU, a top-tier GPU, and a suite of features that cater to the serious gamer. Whether you’re in the thick of battle or creating content, this laptop has been specifically designed to deliver an outstanding gaming experience says Lenovo. With the Legion Slim 7, gaming becomes an engaging adventure where power and precision come together to elevate your play. For availability and pricing jump over to the official Lenovo website which is currently waiting for the official launch of the Legion Slim 7.



