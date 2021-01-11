Lenovo LAVIE MINI and LAVIE Pro Mobile

As well as unveiling their new all-in-one desktop PC in the form of the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7. Lenovo has also introduced new LAVIE devices created through a joint venture between Lenovo and NEC Corporation. The 8-inch LAVIE MINI, is an ultra-mobile PC prototype built for fun and premium entertainment with gaming accessories also available. While the LAVIE Pro Mobile as been designed for stylish durability on the go, says Lenovo. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Lenovo for the new LAVIE systems, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Meet the new LAVIE MINI pocket-sized convertible PC that’s a real game-changer. It’s one of the smallest form-factors featuring the power and performance of up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. With an 8-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touch panel display, this lightweight concept device comes in Crystal White for an airy translucent look and weighs 579 grams (1.28lbs) so you can take it with you to use practically anywhere.

Enjoy smarter features like Modern Standby, IR camera with Windows Hello for zero-touch login, and to make typing a breeze, the circular-shaped numeric and symbol keys are the same size as the alphabet keys. With a battery capacity of up to 26 WHr, get reliable Wi-Fi 611, plus up to 256 GB SSD of storage and ample 16 GB LPDDR4 of memory. The logo on the LCD cover lights up while the PC is powered on, and the keyboard is backlit too for a more premium look.

To personalize your experience, simply attach the optional Gaming Controller10 on the super small LAVIE MINI to play high-quality PC games such as battle royale and car racing games—and when your game is paused, just remove the controller and carry the PC only. The controller comes with all the functions you’d expect and in a familiar gaming layout, including immersive vibrations, left/right trigger buttons, and analog thumbsticks.

You can also throw your smooth gaming experience up on your big television screen for everyone to see your personal victories and winning shots by switching to TV gaming style by placing the PC onto its optional HDMI-connected Dock.10,13 Besides an HDMI connection, the Dock provides other input/output extensions too including several USB Type-C and -A ports. The dock can also charge the PC’s battery for a quick power boost.

After recognition for its light weight and durability at last year’s CES, the new LAVIE Pro Mobile returns with even more tempting features for on-the-go professionals, including a long-lasting battery life and more comfortable typing experience to boost your productivity with an improved 1.5mm key travel. An optimized lift-up hinge function also tilts your keyboard to your personal preference up to 180 degrees for an increased typing pitch of 19mm.

Built to be incredibly lightweight by top craftspeople, the thin and light laptop consists of next-gen materials that were once only used in space, such as a carbon fiber cover. Weighing at just under 889 grams (1.95 lbs) with an ultraslim body of 16.7 mm (0.66 inches), the LAVIE Pro Mobile offers up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 with Intel Iris Xe graphics to power true portability with a longer-lasting battery run-time of up to 10 hours14 to allow you to work from nearly anywhere at any time, whether at home or back in the office.”

Source : Lenovo

