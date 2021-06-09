Lamborghini and Lego build a full size Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 (Video)

Lamborghini and Lego have built a full sized replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and it took more than 400,000 Lego pieces to construct.

The Lego Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 measures 4,980 mm long and 2,101 wide, it is also 1,133 mm high and it took 15 people 8,660 hours to build.

Automobili Lamborghini in collaboration with the LEGO Group has built a life-size replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, using over 400,000 LEGO® Technic™ elements. Following the launch of the 1:8 scale LEGO® Technic™ Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 last year, this life-size model replicates the limited-edition Italian super sportscar on a much grander scale. Using 154 different types of LEGO elements, including 20 moulded specifically for this project, the 2,200 kg model embodies the unmistakeable design of the Lamborghini Sián down to the most minute details, perfectly mirroring the car’s dimensions to the millimetre.

“Lamborghini is a dream for people around the world, and LEGO products provide creative inspiration for millions,” said Stephan Winkelmann President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “We’re delighted to have collaborated on this unique edition of the Lamborghini Sián, that will catch the imagination of Lamborghini and LEGO fans alike.”

You can find out more details about this full sized Lego Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 over at the Lamborghini website at the link below.

Source Lamborghini

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals