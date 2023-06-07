How to leave a group chat on iPhone or mute notifications

Apples iMessage service is a fantastic way of securely communicating with friends, colleagues and family members. But the more group chats you join, the more notifications your iPhone will ping and show. Sometimes this becomes unbearable and you need to leave an iPhone group chat or perhaps just step back a little and mute the notifications from the group chat. To provide you with a little more peace and quiet during your working hours or during the night.

How to leave a group chat on iPhone

To remove yourself from an active group conversation, the steps are simple.

Open your Messages app and tap the group text message you wish to exit. At the top of the conversation thread, tap the group icons. Now, scroll down and tap Leave this Conversation.

You may encounter a slight variation depending on your iOS version. If you’re using iOS 14 or earlier, tap the group icons at the top, then the Info button, and finally, select Leave this Conversation.

This option to leave the conversation is contingent on a couple of conditions. The feature is accessible only if there are at least three other people in the conversation, and all participants must be using an Apple device with iMessage. If the Leave this Conversation option is not visible, it could be because one or more of the participants aren’t using an Apple device with iMessage.

Starting with iOS 16, Messages also provides a platform for collaborating on projects with others. So, even if you opt to leave a group message where everyone collaborates, you may still retain access to the shared project, typically controlled by the apps hosting the project.

Muting an iMessage group chat on iPhone

If you would rather not leave a group message but reduce the noise from all the text messages. You can stay in the conversation without being bombarded by notifications by using the mute chat messages option.

Open the group text message. Tap on the group icons situated at the top of the conversation thread. Scroll down and toggle on the Hide Alerts option.

Again, for those on iOS 14 or earlier, tap the group icons at the top, then the Info button, and switch on the Hide Alerts toggle.

An alternative way to mute the conversation is from your list of message conversations. Simply swipe left over the group text message and tap the Alerts button.

When Hide Alerts is enabled, an icon will appear next to the conversation. With iOS 15, it’s the Hide Alerts icon; with iOS 14 or earlier, a crescent moon icon signifies this setting. This feature will stop notifications for the specific group text message but won’t affect other messages or notifications on your device.

Managing your participation in group chats on iPhone, whether you’re learning how to leave a group text message or muting its alerts, is a breeze. The steps outlined above provide an easy way to tailor your engagement in group conversations according to your preferences and ensure a pleasant messaging experience.

If you need further help with your iPhone group chat settings or notifications it might be worth jumping over to the official Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to sort out any problems you may be experiencing.



