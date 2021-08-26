Leatherman Curl multi tool launched o the UK

Leatherman has announced the launch of its latest multi tool in the UK, the Leatherman Curl and the device will retail for £99.95.

The Leatherman Curl comes with 15 different tools in a compact four inch gadget, you can see a full list of the tools below.

Made entirely from premium stainless steel, the Leatherman Curl® takes all of the best features of the brand’s best-selling Wave Plus model and packs them into a more streamlined and lightweight device, with ample functionality for first-time users. Highlights include an ultra-sharp 420HC locking knife blade, spring-loaded scissors, and a customisable bit driver, plus: needlenose pliers; regular pliers; wire cutters; hard-wire cutters; diamond-coated file; wood/metal file; awl with thread loop; medium screwdriver; bottle opener; can opener; wire stripper; and ruler.

For the ultimate in user convenience, many of the Curl’s features are accessible while in the folder or closed position and users can open and operate each tool with one hand to support multi-tasking, ideal for activities such as angling and outdoor cooking. The Leatherman Curl weighs just 212g and comes with a handy removable pocket clip as an alternative to the nylon sheath it comes supplied with, making it easy to carry between jobs.

You can find out more details about the new Leatherman Curl over at Leatherman at the link below, the device is not available to buy in the UK.

Source Leatherman

