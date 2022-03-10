Learn Unity and create 3D worlds with the Raspberry Pi Foundation

If you would like to learn how to create 3D worlds with Unity on your computer of choice. You might be interested to know that the official Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a free online course will be taking place on Thursday 24 March 2022 at 18:30 GMT on YouTube. Providing a great introduction to young coders would like to create digital art or engage in 3D storytelling and will be around 45 minutes in length.

Following on from the all-new online learning path of Unity projects launched back in January the latest free course will show how to start using the free Unity Real-Time Development Platform to build digital 3D games and worlds. The livestream will include:

– A ‘question and answer’ section with Unity expert Thomas Winkley. Thomas is a Unity Certified Programmer and product evangelist. He’s passionate about helping others learn new skills and follow their interests. Thomas will be answering your questions about Unity and what you can do with it, as well as talking about some of the cool creations he’s made.

– An introduction to the Unity project path with Liz from our team: You’ll get to ask your questions about our Unity project path, and you’ll learn what you can make with each project and see an example of a final project — like what you’ll create by completing the project path.

– A live coding section with Rebecca and Mr C: Your young people get to join in coding their first characters and objects in the 3D environment of Unity.

“Professional developers are using Unity to create well-known games such as Mario Kart Tour and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. We’ve partnered with Unity to offer any young person, anywhere, the opportunity to take their first steps in creating virtual worlds using real-time 3D. The five-part Unity path we offer is educational and shows young people that if they can imagine something, then they can create it digitally with Unity. “

“Unity is a step up for young people who have coded in a text-based language before and are interested in creating interactive 3D games and stories. In Unity, they’ll write code in the programming language C# — pronounced ‘cee sharp’. It’s a great opportunity to build on their existing coding and problem-solving skills. Introducing young people to Unity means that they will begin to use the same tools as professional 3D developers. Maybe attending the Unity livestream is going to be your coders’ first step towards creating the next videogame sensation.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Unity before the online session jump over to the already available intro section on the Raspberry Pi website. “In this introduction to Unity you will learn how to make 3D worlds and games with collectibles, timers and non-player characters.”

