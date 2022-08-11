How the world of Horizon Forbidden West was created

Bo de Vries Studio Communications Lead, Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and how it was created. Be warned that the behind-the-scenes feature contains major spoilers for the storyline and many gameplay elements of Horizon Forbidden West, so click away now if you have not yet played the game and would like to keep its secrets intact. To get the most out of this in-depth article, Guerrilla recommends that gamers complete the The Sea of Sands quest line prior to reading the article on the PlayStation blog.

Horizon Forbidden West is a single player action role-playing game and a sequel to the original game launched back in 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn. The latest game in the franchise was launched earlier this year during February 2022 and is available for both the older generation PlayStation 4 and latest generation PlayStation 5 games. Currently exclusive to the PlayStation platform in a few years time it is expected to make the jump to PC as did the original.

“Horizon Forbidden West sees Aloy traverse dangerous and harsh environments in search of Gaia’s sub-functions, with hopes of restoring the planet’s terraforming system, rebalancing the biosphere and saving life on Earth. Though our story is set 1,000 years into the future, players will uncover and recognize many iconic locations from our real world today. During the quest The Sea of Sands, Aloy ventures into the arid Stillsands Desert in her search for Poseidon, one of Gaia’s sub-functions. At first, the desert appears desolate, however, hidden under the sands are the flooded ruins known as Dunehollow, formerly Las Vegas.”

“Guerrilla Quest Designer Samantha Schoonen led the development of this quest, The Sea of Sands, from start to finish. To bring this vision to life, she did a lot of research on Vegas’ iconic Strip. “We looked into casinos and ideated on crazy ideas for far-future Vegas buildings,” says Schoonen. “I drew a lot of inspiration from our concept art as well, and we thought of things like a broken-down roller coaster area, remnants of a pirate ship, and a rooftop swimming pool – we worked a lot with our art departments to figure out what would work, though of course not everything made it into the final game.””

Jump over to the official PlayStation blog for the full article and all spoilers and information about how the world of Horizon Forbidden West was created for the Sea of Sands segment of the game.

