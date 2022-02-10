Learn to code for free with the Raspberry Pi online course

If you would like to learn the basics of coding you may be interested in a new free online coding course created by the team over at the Raspberry Pi Foundation in conjunction with Future learn. The course takes place over 4 weeks and requires just 2 hours of weekly steady. Allowing you to learn at your own pace, in the comfort of your own home.

During the free 100% online course you will learn to code with the help of cause presenters Vasu and Mark, from the official Raspberry Pi Foundation team.

Learn to code for free

“You’ll start this course with an introduction to the Scratch programming language and the fundamentals of working with sprites, costumes, and backdrops. As you progress, you’ll build your knowledge of core programming concepts and how best to use them, from sequencing and repetition to selection and variables. Throughout the course, you’ll create your own animations and games to test your new skills.

A key benefit of working in Scratch is the community, which can be used for support, collaboration, and inspiration. You’ll become part of the Scratch community, exploring the website and its many features. At different points across this course, you’ll be encouraged to share your work with the wider community and you’ll learn how to view and remix other people’s work.”

“As you work towards your final Scratch project of this course, you’ll learn how to produce Scratch programs that allow the user to interact with them with keypresses, text answers, and motion. Using Scratch extensions, you’ll also learn how to create programs that draw shapes, play music, and even sense the user’s movements using a webcam. Then, you’ll bring all of your new programming knowledge and skills together to build your own game or animation using the tools and concepts you’ve learnt throughout this course.”

Source : RPiF : Future Learn

