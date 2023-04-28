Learn home automation in this months MagPi magazine

If you would like to learn more about using the Raspberry Pi for DIY home automation projects it might be worth your while picking up the latest official MagPi magazine created by the team at Raspberry Pi. Issue 129 is now available and provides plenty of projects, tips and hints on how to create your very own home automation using the awesome Pi mini PC. “Install a home assistant, set up smart sensors and even create a fully-automated garage door. If your home is already perfect, consider giving your body a boost with our Get Fit with Raspberry Pi. Plus! We’ve got 40 pages of projects and tutorials covering everything from ChatGPT to DOOM-playing LEGO bricks!”

Learn home automation

“Revolutionise your living space with Raspberry Pi home automation! With Home Assistant, a flexible and independent open-source operating system, you can create custom automations for energy efficiency and security. The system can be set up on a Raspberry Pi 3 or 4 with a wired Ethernet connection, and once installed, it can be controlled via any web browser. Follow the simple steps to set up your server and get started on your automation journey. With Home Assistant, you’ll have a digital butler to help you connect devices and design custom dashboards for an unbeatable smart home experience.”

“Learn about the range of Raspberry Pi cameras and their features in this tutorial by David Plowman, a Raspberry Pi engineer specializing in camera software and hardware. From the original camera to the latest Camera Module 3, discover how to set up and test each camera with Raspberry Pi. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced user, this series of tutorials will take you through everything you need to know about Raspberry Pi cameras.”

Source : RPi





