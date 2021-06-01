Learn electronics and coding with the Short Circuits platform

If you are considering learning electronics or already have a fundamental knowledge, you may be interested in a new learning platform created specifically to teach you about circuitry, soldering and coding called Short Circuits. Designed to provide a modular device that can be modified to suit your learning ability, Short Circuits is now available via Kickstarter and has been created by teacher, designer and engineer Martyn Evans based in the United Kingdom. Features of the Short Circuits motherboard include :

Arduino IDE Compatible (Use Ardunio Uno when selecting boards)

On-Board DS1307 Real Time Clock + Battery Backup

Powered through USB Micro or Overvoltage Protected Terminal Blocks

Mostly through-hole components for easy soldering

Through Hole Test Points on every IC pin (designed to press-fit standard jumper wire)

FTDI Header for easy programming

FTDI – USB adapter needed for programming (£3 on Ebay)

Bluetooth Header

Power-On LED, D13 LED

Optional Surface-Mount LED for every IO Pin

Screw terminals for solid connections

Designed to be easy to follow and understand

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $23 or £17 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Short Circuits campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Short Circuits electronics platform project review the promotional video below.

“Our first 4 kits focus on microcontroller circuitry. The sort you would find in any smart or programmable device in your home (Microwave, TV, Bluetooth Speaker, Keyboard etc.). So, if you are a maker looking to add electronics to your projects, or a student deciding whether electrical engineering is right for you, or someone in need of a new hobby, our kits will serve you well. “

“If you are thinking about buying kits for your children, then we suggest a minimum age of 12 and a basic understanding of voltage, current, and resistance. Supervision is also highly recommended while soldering. Generally, this product is targeted at people aged 16 to 120.”

“Our kits teach you how to understand and design circuits. You don’t need much prior knowledge, maybe a vague memory of high school physics… Some experience with Arduinos and other microcontroller-based development boards would give you a head start too, but isn’t necessary. Short Circuits use a minimal maths approach, so you don’t get too bogged down with numbers and equations. If you can read a datasheet, then you can design electronics. (with some help from our kits of course).”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the electronics platform, jump over to the official Short Circuits crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

