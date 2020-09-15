Learn Arduino coding with EPOCH

Serial Kickstarter entrepreneur and electronics expert Patrick Thomas Mitchell has returned for 35th time to Kickstarter two launches latest programmable Arduino-based learning centre called EPOCH. Created to provide an easy way to learn Arduino coding and circuit design the board houses 34 electronic blocks together with two ATMEGA328 micro-controllers.

Earlybird pledges are available from $145, CAD $190 or £113 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of the year. To learn more about the EPOCH Arduino learning station, check out the demonstration video below provides a glimpse at the fully commented code samples and projects available to help you learn Arduino coding.

“Every Epoch will come with all of the attachments and accessories talked about below, along with access to the project page, which will house all video lessons and code samples. Each project will have it’s own setup video and all relative code samples will be fully commented so that you can easily follow along. Many projects will build off of the last, so that things stay familiar while you learn a little more with each step. Every single electronic block will be touched on at least once, but many of them will be used often. The product page will be updated for years to come with new and interesting projects. I’ll even be considering allowing for users to provide their own projects as time goes on! Please note that I’m still working on the format of this page, and the format of the code samples. It will evolve as it grows, and I’ll be adding to it during, and long after this campaign ends.”

Source : Kickstarter

