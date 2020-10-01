Leaked document shows Ford is cutting the Mustang Mach-E price

A dealer document has turned up online that shows Ford will be cutting the 2021 Mustang Mach-E price. The document says that Ford is adjusting the pricing on the vehicle to allow it to remain fully competitive in a segment facing dynamic price changes. Effective as of September 29, the Mach-E has seen price reductions of $3000 on the MSRP for Premium models.

The CA Route 1 model has been reduced by $2000 while Select and First Edition models get $1000 price reductions. All the vehicles are still subject to an $1100 destination delivery charge. With the new pricing, the cheapest Mach-E is the Select RWD, with a sticker price of $42,895 after the $1000 discount.

The documentation says that Ford will allow those who have already reserved a Mach-E to change their order and reservation. We could certainly see those who avoided the Premium models due to their significant price premium being more interested in what is now $3000 cheaper. Everyone, even those with reservations already on the books, will get price reductions.

