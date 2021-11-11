CyFantasy light-curing LCD 3D printer from $499

CyFantasy is an affordable LCD 3D printer capable of creating large-size 3D prints with industrial position while still offering an easy user experience. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 23 days remaining, offering a desktop LCD 3D printer capable of rapidly reproducing designs, up to a size of 192 x 120 x 220 mm in size using a variety of different resins.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $499 or £373 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“If you have ever thought that LCD 3D printers should support large-scale industrial precision printing, with extraordinary user-centric smart functions, then we built a CyFantasy LCD 3D printer especially for you! We call it Cyfantasy LCD 3D Printer for good reasons. So far, the general LCD 3D printers on the market do not support large format requirements and usually sacrifice quality and precision to save costs. This is why we spent years developing prototypes and testing them until we came up with a tested and perfect final success formula: CyFantasy3D CY-OS01 is a light-curing LCD 3D printer for large format projects. Provides industrial precision and high-end smart functions at unprecedented speeds.”

With the assumption that the CyFantasy crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the CyFantasy LCD 3D printer project review the promotional video below.

“When the box of materials of the CyFantasy LCD 3D printer is running short of whichever material you’re using (it supports common resin, strong toughness resin and elastic resin, among other possible materials), the printer will automatically detect this shortage and it will also automatically refill it. What does this mean to you? You’ll save time and, more importantly, the consistency of the printing process and the integrity of the printing results are not affected by a sudden interruption and a disruptive refilling process.”

“3D printing should be a clean and precise process, leading to a pristine result. However, most 3D printers are not stable enough to do that—but the CyFantasy 3D Printer is! The connecting rod of the printer’s forming platform adopts an exclusive ball screw design that provides a steady printing experience, dramatically reducing vibration while printing, and extraordinarily improving the quality and detail of printed objects. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the LCD 3D printer, jump over to the official CyFantasy crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

