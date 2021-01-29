LaserPecker 2 mini laser engraver (final hour)



If you are in the market for a small laser engraver and cutter you might be interested in the LaserPecker 2. Equipped with a 5W semiconductor laser and an upgraded version of compressed spot technology, you can have a higher standard and more powerful laser cutting with LaserPecker 2. Using materials such as wood, paper, acrylic, leather goods and more with a thickness under 5mm for cutting. The Kickstarter camapign has raised over $4 million thanks to over 6,900 backers and has just over an hour remaining.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $599 or £443, offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the LaserPecker 2 Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the LaserPecker 2 project review the promotional video below.

“Nearly all the laser engravers on the market are either too bulky to take on-the-go or too pricey to be a good value. The first generation of LaserPecker Pro was a game-changer, combining versatility and affordability. The second generation? A solid disruptive innovation, again! Personal DIY, bulk or offline shop commercial customization, production marking and far more. “

“LaserPecker 2 adds powerful features along with an easy to use interface to make laser engraving affordable and simple for beginners, hobbyists, and professionals alike. The sleek, compact, plug-and-play device sets up in seconds and works with a smartphone to transfer images and begin engraving with just a few clicks. “

With up to 200+ minutes lifespan, LaserPecker 2 is the strongest support for your endless creativity. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official LaserPecker 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals