Layers of Fear VR horror game Quest vs PC comparison

Oculus Quest looking for a fright, will be pleased to know that the virtual reality remake of Layers of Fear is now available on the Quest platform, after previously being launched on PC VR headsets via Steam. “Enter a tangibly horrifying Virtual Reality and explore a mansion of horror as an artist falling into the depths of insanity. Will you find the muse for your masterpiece… or madness?”

The team over at the UploadVR website have kindly provided a comparison between both the PC and Quest versions as well as a gameplay video providing more insight into what you can expect from the game created by developer Incuvo.

“Layers of Fear VR is a psychedelic horror game that pulls you into the depths of insanity. Now the critically acclaimed terror brings its constantly changing Victorian mansion to a tangibly horrifying Virtual Reality. Delve deep into the mind of an insane painter and discover the secret of his madness. Uncover the visions, fears and horrors that entwine the painter and finish the masterpiece he has strived so long to create.

Layers of Fear VR is a first-person horror game built on a rich, dark story. Explore an environment overflowing with macabre artwork and unravel secrets through twisted puzzles. Take control of a painter seeking to create his magnum opus… before losing his mind in the process. The psychological horror of Layers of Fear will leave you questioning your own eyes and mind. Dare you help paint a true Masterpiece of fear? Put on your VR headset and discover what awaits…”

Source : Upload VR : Steam

