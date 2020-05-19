Last of Us Part II Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle unveiled

Mary Yee Vice President, Global Marketing at Sony has taken to the official PlayStation blog today to reveal the new Limited Edition PS4 Pro, Gold Wireless Headset, and Seagate 2TB Hard Drive. The Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will launch alongside the game on June 19th, 2020.

“This special bundle features a fully customized matte finish PS4 Pro console engraved with Ellie’s tattoo design, a Limited Edition DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, a physical copy of The Last of Us Part II game, as well as a code to redeem digital content such as The Last of Us Part II PS4 dynamic theme, avatars, and more.”

“Furthermore, we’re also launching a Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset presented in a Steel Black matte finish with contrasting, crimson inner ear cups – this stylish wireless headset features Ellie’s fern tattoo and the game logo. The headset will be available for $99.99 USD (MSRP) / $119.99 CAD (MSRP).

Lastly, we’re partnering with Seagate to introduce the Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II Officially Licensed Seagate 2 TB Game Drive. The officially licensed Game Drive features a laser-etched design of Ellie’s tattoo, and offers an external hard drive upgrade for PS4 systems (software version 4.50 or higher), with the capacity to install 50+ games. The Game Drive will be available for $89.99 USD (MSRP) / $114.99 CAD (MSRP).”

Last of Us Part II Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle will be available across the U.S. and Canada for $399.99 USD (MSRP) or $499.99 CAD (MSRP).

Source : PlayStation

