Last Minute Deal: The A-Z Cybersecurity Developer Bundle, Save 95%

We have a great deals on the The A-Z Cybersecurity Developer Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The The A-Z Cybersecurity Developer Bundle is available in our deals store for $39.99, that’s a saving of 95% off off the regular price.

Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing IT fields. This bundle contains 10 courses that cover everything from ethical hacking to penetration testing to securing networks, and more. With more than 170 hours of instruction, not only you’ll earn the skills to readily combat cybersecurity challenges but also acquire a credible reputation in the IT field. Features of the The A-Z Cybersecurity Developer Bundle include : Included Courses Ethical Hacking (v10) Access 239 lectures & 33 hours of content Covers ethical hacking of networks and system penetration testing + all of the exam objectives for the EC-council ECC 312-50 version 10 exam

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Access 217 lectures & 26 hours of content A broad-range of real-world examples used by penetration testers & red teams

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501) Access 81 lectures & 21 hours of content Covers many vendor neutral topics including different types of threats and attacks, networking technologies and tools, secure design and architecture, identity and access management, risk assessment and management, and finishes up with Cryptography and Public Key Infrastructure

CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) Access 67 lectures & 18 hours of content Knowledge & skills to configure and use threat-detection tools, perform data analysis, interpret results, and secure an organization’s applications and systems

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) Access 298 lectures & 12.5 hours of content Trains students for a position in Risk Management, Security Auditor, Compliance Officer or an executive management position as a CSO, CTO or CIO

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) Access 74 lectures & 13 hours of content Knowledge, skills, experience and credibility to leverage standards, manage vulnerabilities, ensure compliance, offer solutions, institute controls and deliver value to the enterprise

Certified Information Systems Security Pro (CISSP) Access 44 lectures & 20.5 hours of content Deep technical and managerial competence, skills, experience, and credibility to design, engineer, implement, and manage their overall information security program to protect organizations from growing sophisticated attacks

Forensic Investigator in Computer Hacking Access 133 lectures & 19 hours of content Fortifies the application knowledge of law enforcement personnel, system administrators, security officers, defense and military personnel, legal professionals, bankers, security professionals, and anyone who is concerned about the integrity of the network infrastructure

Data Security Compliance Access 32 lectures & 2 hours of content Topics include how to prevent data breaches, safeguard, protecting your personal information, and different types of breaches

Cybersecurity Awareness & Prevention Access 39 lectures & 7 hours of content How to keep your network safe, how to stay safe on the internet, how to keep your email safe, how to use anti-virus software and much more



ITU Online Training: Proven, Affordable Online IT Training Since 2012, ITU Online Training has provided 100% online, on-demand IT training content to over 650K students, over 200 companies, and over 50 public entities. Highly qualified instructor video modules, progress trackers, a note-taking function, and a practice exam come with every course, accessible anywhere, any time of day. Courses not only provide knowledge to pass certification exams, but students also gain real-world knowledge they can use during their IT careers. Features of the The A-Z Cybersecurity Developer Bundle include : ITU Online Training has won a multitude of industry awards, including the Best in Biz Awards and the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. They specialize in training for CompTIA, Cisco, Microsoft Servers, ethical hacking, data forensics, Cloud platform deployment, programming, web development, network administration, IT fundamentals, and many other technical skill areas. Using a combination of in-house production services and recently utilizing high-quality remote instructors, ITU Online Training looks forward to continuing to set new standards of quality in the IT eLearning industry.

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals