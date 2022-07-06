Reminder Last Minute Deal: Linux Essentials Bundle, save 88%

We have an awesome last-minute deal for our readers on the Linux Essentials Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

Docker is one of the fastest-growing virtualization companies around, and is already handling the IT infrastructure of numerous companies both big and small. Docker allows quick app creation by assembling components, and allows the app access from multiple sources making it easy to produce and test. If you’re a current or budding developer, you must try out this powerful open source solution for your development needs. This course is designed to provide a comprehensive training on this technology, starting with basic concepts behind the container technology and continuing with basic installation and setup procedure.

Access 22 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7

Master one of the fastest growing virtualization technologies on the market (used by many large-scale companies)

Learn to easily get more apps running on the same hardware

Seamlessly manage & deploy applications

Understand the basics behind the container technology

Install & set up Docker successfully

Get comfortable w/ the Docker workflow

Follow an in-depth training on Docker security

