Last Minute Deal: Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle, save 70%

We have an awesome last-minute deal on the Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $49.99, which is a saving of 70% off the normal price.

Blocs 4

The Ultimate Mac Website Builder! Fast, Intuitive, & Powerful Web Design Software

Blocs come with all the features you need to build an amazing responsive website, without needing to write a line of code. Blocs works on the concept of stacking pre-built sections to create fully coded, responsive websites. It’s incredibly fast and a very natural way to build. Intuitive visual styling controls let you easily customize the finest details of any element to create beautiful, modern websites. Add a wide range of eye-catching animations and parallax scroll effects to any element with just a few simple clicks. Control and expand the functionality of the websites you build with a range of powerful and easy-to-integrate user interactions. With all these features and more, Blocs is the ultimate Mac website builder.

eCommerce. Sell online with payment integrations from the leading commerce providers

Shape dividers. Choose from a range of shape dividers to create eye-catching backgrounds

Font manager. Use local & Google web fonts to create beautiful typography

Social cards. Easily add support for Twitter & Open Graph (Facebook) social cards

Sitemap. Automatic sitemap generation, which helps to improve SEO

Page comments. Enable visitors to leave comments with integrated Disqus support

Writer mode. Focus on your website's text content with distraction free writer mode

Image protection. Protect the images of your site individually or site wide

reCAPTHCA. Protect your websites contact forms against unwanted spam

Auto backup. Quickly access & revert back to previous versions of your website

CMS integration. Integrated support for a range of Content Management Systems

Works offline. Free to build websites anytime, any place, anywhere

Site Search Add-On

Add Search Functionality to Your Blocs Website Fast & Easy

Site search is a collection of Brics that are designed to make the process of adding search functionality to a Blocs website incredibly simple and easy. The setup process is fast and efficient. Simply add the main site search Bric to any Blocs website, ensure all pages have SEO keywords set in the standard Blocs page settings window, and export, Blocs will handle the rest. For more information and answers to common questions, you can view the site search documentation here Site Search Bric Adds a search input field to your site

Ensures Blocs creates & indexes all of the pages in your site

Uses standard Blocs page settings, keywords, & SEO page name as search tags for each page Exclude Page Bric Excludes some pages on your site from site search

Simply place the Exclude Page Bric onto the target page dynamic content area External Link Bric Include external URLs as part of your site’s search functionality

Place a single instance of the External Link Bric in your site & populate it via the sidebar controls with the external links you would like to include as part of your sites search You can find out more information on this great deal on the Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>

