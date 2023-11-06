M-Cube innovative 4-in-1 modular laser measure from $69

If you are in the market for a precision measurement tool that is also modular allowing you to adapt it to different situations stop you might be interested in the M-Cube Modular Laser Measure. This versatile precision portable measuring system is designed to cater to a wide range of measuring needs.

The M-Cube is notable for its robust and durable design, and features a magnetic locking system that allows for easy switching of modules and accessories. This design enhances the device’s durability and adaptability, enabling users to tailor the M-Cube to their specific needs. This level of customization reflects the device’s ergonomic design, which balances adaptability and durability with precision. Early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $69 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates).

The M-Cube offers a variety of modules to cater to different measuring needs. The Laser Measure module provides precise measurement capability, making it a useful tool for those who require accurate measurements. The Smart Planner module offers advanced planning and layout functionalities, making it suitable for those involved in planning and design. The Bilateral Laser+ module, equipped with advanced auto-calibration, ensures high accuracy in measurements, while the Scale Roller module is designed for precise measurement of curves or lines. It uses crossline projection technology to deliver high precision.

A unique feature of the M-Cube is the patent-designed One-Tap button. This feature simplifies measurement in edge and corner scenarios, enhancing the device’s overall efficiency. The One-Tap button reflects the M-Cube’s user-friendly design, which prioritizes ease of use without compromising on precision.

The M-Cube equipped with a high-quality level sensor for perfect vertical or horizontal alignment. This feature ensures that all measurements are perfectly aligned, further enhancing the accuracy of the M-Cube. Together with an advanced algorithm for auto-calibration, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in all measurements. This feature highlights the M-Cube’s commitment to precision and accuracy.

Assuming that the M-Cube funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the M-Cube modular laser measure project analyze the promotional video below.

The M-Cube Modular Laser Measure is a significant development in precision measurement technology. Its customizable design, variety of modules, One-Tap button, auto-calibration algorithm, and high-quality level sensor all contribute to its status as a leading device in the field. The M-Cube demonstrates the potential of modular technology in measurement devices, offering a high level of versatility, precision, and efficiency.

