Wainlux K6 desktop laser engraver from $179

The Wainlux K6 as a compact powerful easy-to-use laser engraver capable of engraving on a wide variety of different services and materials including wood, leather, metal, paperboard, felt, plastic, rubber, acrylic, bamboo and more. Early bird pledges are available from $179 or roughly £138 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place in a few months time. “Its 3000mW laser power makes it 3x faster and more powerful than any other portable engraver. It makes engraving on harder surfaces a breeze!” Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the portable, desktop laser engraver available from Indiegogo.

“It’s time to leave the large expensive engraver behind. Start with a Wainlux K6 and bring it with you where you go. It’s the perfect portable art studio you can bring anywhere! Wainlux is simple to set up, easy-to-use, and extremely stable. Its powerful laser is capable of engraving your designs clearly and quickly on almost any surface, from wood to rubber. Unleash your creativity with the world’s most compact, powerful, and easy-to-use engraver.”

“Just connect your computer or smartphone to the engraver to start creating! Using either a cable or Wi-Fi, once you connect you’ll select your design in the App and start the engraving process. Connect with your phone through WIFI by using the Wainlux APP. It’s easy to use and lets you edit your photos and design without needing a computer. You can also connect via USB to connect your Windows or Mac computer. Once connected you can edit your designs with our software, where you can easily transform your photos into a creative engraving.”

Source : Kickstarter

