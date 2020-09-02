HyperLaser compact portable, powerful laser engraver from $459

HyperLaser is a new laser engraver launched by a Kickstarter which is already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 200 backers with still 16 days remaining on its campaign. Early bird pledges are available from $459 or roughly £343 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place before the end of the year, during December 2020.

“Until now, laser engraver/cutters have been cost prohibitive and difficult to use. Their large size and slow speed made them impractical for many applications and they lacked the ability to do the precision work necessary for curved surfaces and spheres.”

“HyperLaser, solves all of these problems. With up to 5,000mW power and 6,000mm/min speed, you can make magic happen on virtually any material, even cylinders and round objects at any angle. Sketch an idea or upload an image on your smartphone and send it to HyperLaser. It’s just that easy! Your creation will come to life anytime and anywhere.”

Source : Kickstarter

