ATOMSTACK P9 desktop laser cutter and engraver from $408

Makers searching for a way to customize a variety of different materials may be interested in a new desktop laser cutter and engraver in the form of the ATOMSTACK P9. Created by a team of engineers in China the system has been designed to provide a professional grade laser cutter and engraver that can be used to embellish ceramics, aluminium and other metals as well as your more standard leather, paper and card. The high-powered laser offers a 10W dual compress laser beam within engraving speed of 11,000 m/min with a cutting depth of up to 20 mm and a sintering temperature of 1100° C.

Professional desktop laser cutter and engraver

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $408 or £302 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Meet ATOMSTACK P9 Laser Engraver, your affordable professional-grade desktop-friendly and portable laser engraver that supports all your DIY and business creations. From demanding logo design and bulk or offline shop commercial customization to all kinds of production marking requirements, ATOMSTACK is also a good partner for your business! And it gets better: it works with a variety of new materials that you can engrave that conventional laser engravers could never work with. “

With the assumption that the ATOMSTACK P9 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the ATOMSTACK P9 laser Cutter and engraver project view the promotional video below.

“When it comes to precision, ATOMSTACK will easily exceed your wildest engraving dreams. With an engraving spot of 0.06*0.06 square millimeters, you can enjoy a highly precise marking experience for pristine results—which you can produce on different materials, such as metal, ceramics, and aluminum oxide, among others. It also features a cutting speed that’s twice as fast as ordinary cutters—and you don’t need to be an expert to produce outstanding results because ATOMSTACK will produce them for you.”

“Measuring only (445 x 458 x 139MM), ATOMSTACK P9 Laser Engraver is a highly compact, portable, and lightweight device, weighing as little as (3.4kg). In a nutshell, this laser engraver and cutter is desktop-friendly but also incredibly easy to carry—allowing you to take it anywhere and use it whenever you want to.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the laser Cutter and engraver, jump over to the official ATOMSTACK P9 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

