MOFT Z lightweights, portable laptop stand hits Kickstarter

Following on from the success of its previous two crowdfunding campaigns, MOFT has returned to Kickstarter to launch its new MOFT Z sit stand laptop desk. The lightweight and ultraportable laptop accessory allows you to ergonomically position your laptop screen whether you are sitting or standing and is now available to back from $49 with worldwide shipping available and fulfilment expected to take place during May 2020. With still 54 days remaining on its campaign over 3,500 backers have helped raise over $200,000, check out the video below to learn more.

“Many people spend over 8 hours working with the laptop everyday, but failed to find a way to get a flexible posture no matter where they are. That’s why we create MOFT Z. It’s a truly lightweight and convenient sit-stand desk at an affordable price. It helps you develop a healthy sit-stand working posture in the easiest way, keeping you be active and productive all day. With the origami-inspired Z structure, MOFT Z provides one mode for standing and three-mode for sitting. It perfectly fits people who are always sitting at the desk, longing to keep active while working.”

“The ultra-versatile yet like a paper-thin desk body makes it friendly to any working environment, not only to be used in the office but also at home or co-workspace. We designed MOFT Z with a continuous one-piece structure. No tool is needed for setup. Stand it up easily when you need it, and unfold it back quickly when you don’t. Most people usually only want to take a short standing, not a giant stand on the desk all day long. As the same size as a magazine, you can store MOFT Z in any corner you like. Keep it “invisible” on your desk. So you won’t notice it when you don’t need it. It follows the consistent design philosophy of MOFT: unseen, unfelt, unnoticed.”

Source : Kickstarter

