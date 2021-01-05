Mantiz aluminum folding laptop stand from £19

If you are in the market for a ultra portable yet rugged laptop stand, you maybe interested in the Mantiz, currently available via Kickstarter. The Mantiz laptop stand has been designed to replace your bulky, heavy laptop stand, offering a small, lightweight ventilated cast aluminum deisgn, built to outlast your laptop, say its creators and designers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $25 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Mantiz campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February. To learn more about the Mantiz laptop stand project watch the promotional video below.

“Mantiz, the world’s smallest foldable laptop stand that help you get rid of those heavy, bulky and flimsy stands. Mantiz is a smart laptop and tablet stand that delivers effortless portability and comfort with a state-of-the-art foldable design, ventilation, stability and durability. “

The Mantiz can be positioned anywhere between 3 to 4.6 inches high, enabling you to choose the best viewing angle, ranging from 20° to 32°. The Mantiz laptop stand also features handy cable management enabling you to keep your cables underneath your desk if desired.

“Say goodbye to those heavy, bulky and hard-to-pack laptop stands. You can slap it on your table, or even ground to use it whenever you want. Replacing that old laptop stand with Mantiz that you can take with you anywhere, is ultra comfortable and extremely durable. “

“Mantiz is a unique laptop stand because unlike most stands where they fold-down flat, it compacts down to a palm-sized bar. Its unique foldable design enables you to shrink the stand within seconds. You will never be restless of packing and unpacking the stand.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the laptop stand, jump over to the official Mantiz crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

