Windows laptop and MacBook owners searching for a way to easily and neatly add extra connectivity to their notebook maybe interest in the LENTION USB C Docking Station. The laptop dock not only angles your keyboard providing a more ergonomic typing experience, but also offers support for 4K HDMI, DisplayPort, 1080P VGA, 100W PD, 1000M Ethernet and features a micro and SD card reader, 3.5mm Aux Adapter and USB 3.0/2.0 connectivity.

The LENTION USB C Docking Station is compatible 2016-2020 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air2018-2020/Surface and more. For a full list check out the LENTION website here. Features and connectivity of the LENTION USB-C laptop dock include :

– Three Video Output (HDMI / DisplayPort / VGA)

– 100W USB-C Power Delivery

– SD / Micro SD Card Readers

– Gigabit Ethernet

– 3.5mm Aux Port

– 2 x USB 3.0 Ports

– 1 x USB 2.0 Port

Windows supported connections :

– DP + HDMI, two screens are displayed at the same time, up to [email protected]

– DP/HDMI + VGA, two screens are displayed at the same time, up to 1920×[email protected]

– DP + HDMI + VGA, three screens are displayed at the same time, up to 1280×[email protected]

– Three Video Output (HDMI + DisplayPort + VGA) can display up to 3 split screens on Windows OS

Mac supported connections :

– DP + HDMI, two screens are displayed at the same time, up to [email protected]

– DP/HDMI + VGA, two screens are displayed at the same time, up to 1920×[email protected]

– DP + HDMI + VGA, three screens are displayed at the same time, up to 1920×[email protected]

– Three Video Output (HDMI + DisplayPort + VGA) can Only display a duplicated screen on Mac OS, that is all the output screens are the same view

The LENTION USB-C laptop dock also supports Phone PC mode one the Huawei Mate series, but is nt. compatible with Samsung Dex Station, but does support Samsung phone mirror Mode. The laptop dock is now available to purchase priced at $119.99, although a limited time discount of $10 is currently available, via the link below.

Source : LENTION

