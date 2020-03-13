Land Rover creates one off Range Rover SVAutobiography for Anthony Joshua

Land Rover have created a one off bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography for Anthony Joshua, the SUV comes with a range of bespoke features.

This include a bespoke black pain jib and 22 inch split spoke allow wheels, the car is powered by A supercharged V8 that has 565 PS.

Land Rover has created a one-off Range Rover SVAutobiography for world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua OBE. The bespoke luxury SUV made its world premiere outside the Finchley Boxing Club in Barnet, north London, where Joshua started his journey to the world heavyweight title, and will transport the reigning champion to his next title defence this summer.

A series of unique details set Joshua’s luxury SUV apart, with the boxer’s four world heavyweight championship titles recognised alongside his family crest on a special B-pillar badge. The circular design is engraved with the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO initials while Joshua’s signature is embroidered on the headrests of all four seats inside.

You can find out more information about this one of a kind Range Rover SVAutobiography over an Land Rover at the link below.

Source Land Rover

