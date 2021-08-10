Lamborghini Huracan STO hits the track (Video)

The Lamborghini Huracan STO was made official back in November of 2020, the car was unveiled in a digital event online.

Now we finally get to see the car in action as Lamborghini showed it off at the Autodromo Piero Taruffi in Vallelunga in Rome where the car could be driven and tested, have a look at the video below.

After its digital premiere in November last year, also the test drives had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Now it was time to finally put its qualities to the test both on and around the Circuit in Vallelunga, near Rome.

The feedback on the Huracán STO was positive all-around. The naturally aspirated V10, the overall setup of the super sports car and the Bridgestone Potenza Race specifically developed for this car have a clear focus: absolute performance and emotions for the driver.

The car comes with some impressive performance, it has a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 3 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in just 9 seconds, it has a top speed of 310 km/h. It has 640 horsepower and 565 Nm of torque.

You can find out more information about the new Lamborghini Huracan STO over at the Lamborghini website at the link below. Pricing for the car starts at around $328,000 before taxes.

Source Lamborghini

