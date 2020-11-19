Lamborghini Huracán STO unveiled

Lamborghini has unveiled a new version of their Huracan supercar, the Lamborghini Huracán STO and the car comes with 640 horsepower and 565 Nm of torque.

The new Lamborghini Huracán STO comes with a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 3 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in just 9 seconds, it has a top speed of 310 km/h.

From the moment, the engine is fired up, every aspect of the Huracán STO, inside and out, stirs the soul of a racing driver. The Huracán STO has at its heart the V10 aspirated engine of the Huracán EVO and Super Trofeo, outputting 640 hp (570 kW) and 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. With an increased wheel track, stiffer suspension bushing, specific anti-roll bars and Lamborghini’s MagneRide 2.0, the STO delivers all the emotion of a racecar while providing a comfortable road experience. The engine has been calibrated for a very sporty and responsive racing feel, with a direct pedal-to-throttle feeling and improved engine sound sharpness at high revs. The gearchange speed has been further increased to provide a highly responsive and rapid gearshift.

You can find out more details about the new Lamborghini Huracán STO over at Lamborghini at the link below, it will retail for $327,838 before taxes.

Source Lamborghini

