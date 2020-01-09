Lamborghini Huracan Evo to come with Amazon Alexa in car controls (Video)

Lamborghini has announced that the Lamborghini Huracan Evo will come with Amazon’s Alexa built in and it can be used to control a range of things in the car with your voice.

The video below gives us a look at some of the things Alexa can be used for on the Huracan Evo, including changing the interior lighting color, adjusting the heating and more.

“The Huracán EVO is an outstanding driver’s car, and connectivity enables our customers to focus on the driving, thus enhancing their Lamborghini experience,” says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “Lamborghini is a future shaper, and this is the first time an automaker will deliver in-cabin car control through Amazon Alexa to bring together car controls as well as smart commands and Alexa’s standard capabilities.”

You can find out more details about the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Amazon Alexa over at Lamborghini at the link below.

