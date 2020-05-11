Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder shown off on video

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder was made official last week and now we get to see this new supercar in action in a new video, the car is powered by a 5.2 litre V10.
The new Evo RWD Spyder comes with 610 horsepower and 560 Nm of torque, this gives is a top speed of 201 miles per hour and it comes with a0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.5 seconds.
Pricing starts at £188,800 in the UK and you can find out more details about the new Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder over at Lamborghini at the link below.
Source Lamborghini