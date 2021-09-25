La Mansio 6-in-1 woman’s bag transforms as you need

La Mansio is a new modular bag specifically designed for women capable of transforming into 6 different styles from a handbag to a backpack in just a few seconds. Available in both leather or vegan alternative the La Mansio has already raised over $3.2 million via Kickstarter thanks to over 9,500 backers.

With just 7 days remaining the unique bag is available at discounted prices and a wealth of stretch goals have been added thanks to the unprecedented support. For a complete rundown of all the available features, modules and options jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign which is now currently in its final week.

La Mansio 6-in-1 modular woman’s bag

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $259 or £189 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Our research found that one of the most annoying things is wasting time looking for things inside. That’s why we solved this problem by creating sufficient pockets for you to organise your things & easily reach to find them, both in the interior and exterior of La Mansio. We know just how important it is to be able to switch from one style to another, because sometimes you need to carry an elegant handbag, while others you just want to throw the backpack over your shoulder and ride a bike, or drink a cup of coffee.”

Assuming that the La Mansio funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the La Mansio modular bag for women project view the promotional video below.

“La Mansio comes in four different models, made with premium full-grain and Saffiano leather, as well as a Vegan alternative. We only use hides that are a by-product of the meat and dairy industry. Avoiding to let them go to waste and transforming them into products that last a lifetime is the most eco-friendly use for those hides.”

“We are here to support your choices, so it is up to you if you wish to opt for a natural leather or Vegan model of the La Mansio. For now, all you have to do is select the pledge level that you wish, as the model will be chosen once the campaign ends.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the modular bag for women, jump over to the official La Mansio crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

