KotaUL lightweight backpack for all your urban and outdoor adventures

If you are searching for an ultra lightweight backpack you may be interested in the KotaUL, designed to offer a functional yet comfortable backpack whether you’re exploring the mountain peaks or the urban streets. The power pack has been designed to accommodate a wide variety of different equipment depending on your needs and adventure. Allowing you to use compression straps to hold items exactly where you need without any obtrusive dividers in the main compartment and extra zipper security loops on the top compartment to keep your belongings safe as you travel.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $199 or £145 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“An ultralight, versatile, & “wear-all-day comfortable” design that revolutionizes your adventures. Take the same backpack from the terminal straight to the trailhead and never skip a beat! After creating the LoftTek Adventure Jacket, Satu Pants, & Ventus Active Hoodie – the most lightweight insulated hoodie for warmth, we’re back to give you this new project! Let’s make this clear right away: the KotaUL is more than just a travel bag. It’s an ultralight adventure AND travel backpack! That means it was built to be truly comfortable on your back all day long, with the ability to carry anything you need for your adventures! “

If the KotaUL campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the KotaUL ultra lightweight adventure backpack project view the promotional video below.

“When we say you can comfortably wear the KotaUL all day, we mean it! You won’t hardly feel the ultralight pack on your back, plus with the padded straps, back panel, and hip belt (which by the way, aren’t too stiff, nor too soft. They’re just right!) you can wear the pack all day without fear of sore shoulders or a stiff achy body. “

“Throughout the pack, you won’t find any features or organization that will force you to use the KotaUL in a way you don’t want to. That’s right, there are no obtrusive dividers in the main compartment, and any internal pocket is completely out of your way when not in use! The large zippered mesh pocket in the main compartment is pleated and volumized for extra space IF you want it. Otherwise it stays tucked and out of your way! – PLUS the pocket itself stretches!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the ultra lightweight adventure backpack, jump over to the official KotaUL crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

