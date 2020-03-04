Koenigsegg Gemera has two doors and four seats

Typically, when talking about a Koenigsegg hypercar, we are talking about a two-seater. Koenigsegg has a new car that allows the driver to bring three passengers along for the ride called the Gemera. The car is the first four-seater from the company.

The car has the scissor doors that the brand is famous for. In this case, they are very long and, when opened, make for access to the rear seats. Designers workered to ensure that every seat inside the car was comfortable, so the car is suited to road trips. Front seats are hollow carbon fiber monocoques and weigh 37.5 pounds.

The long doors mean access to rear seats without moving the front seats. Power is claimed to be 1,700 with 2,581 lb-ft of torque thanks to hybrid tech. The car can reach 62 mph in 1.9 seconds. The powertrain has three electric motors and a twin-turbo 2.0L 3-cylinder engine with no cams making 600hp and 443 lb-ft of torque on its own. Only 300 of the Gemera cars will be built at an undisclosed price.

via Autoblog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals