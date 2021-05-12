KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector for $89.99

Just a quick reminder for our readers about our great deal on the KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector is available in our deals store for $89.99 and it comes with some great features.

Set up a movie experience right in your living room with the KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector. It shows everything in amazing 720p quality, on a 16:9 screen that expands up to 150″. Display your screen from anywhere by resting your projector on a tabletop, tripod, or mounting it from above. No matter where you point your projector, the vertical keystone correction feature will automatically fix the warped view. Play your slideshows and movies from your smartphone, laptop, or TV using one of the many inputs like USB and HDMI® found on the projector. This projector is the perfect source of entertainment for movie nights, parties, gaming, and social gatherings. Full HD support. Display images with amazing clarity, color, sharpness, & detail

Specifications: Dimensions: 7.8″L x 5.85″W x 2.68″H

Standard resolution: 1280x720p

Maximum resolution: 1920x1080p

Brightness (peak): 2,400 lumens

Brightness uniformity: 90%

Screen size: 30″-150″

Distance: 4 to 16.4ft

Lens focus: manual

Contrast (standard): 2500:1

Aspect ratio: 4:3/16:9

Lamp: American Bridgelux LED chips

Lamp life span: 30,000 hours

Keystone correction: ±15° vertical

Flip screen: supported

International language: support

Input ports: AV, VGA, HDMI, USB, TF/3.5mm (audio)

Speakers: 2W x2

Video formats: MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, RM, RMVB, MOV, MJPEG, Divx, VOB, MKV

Audio formats: WMA, MP3, M4A (AAC)

Picture formats: JPEG, BMP, PNG

Power source: AC110-220V (±10%), 50/60Hz

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Includes KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector

Remote Control

Power Cable

Carrying Case

