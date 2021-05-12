KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector for $89.99

Just a quick reminder for our readers about our great deal on the KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector is available in our deals store for $89.99 and it comes with some great features.
Set up a movie experience right in your living room with the KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector. It shows everything in amazing 720p quality, on a 16:9 screen that expands up to 150″. Display your screen from anywhere by resting your projector on a tabletop, tripod, or mounting it from above. No matter where you point your projector, the vertical keystone correction feature will automatically fix the warped view. Play your slideshows and movies from your smartphone, laptop, or TV using one of the many inputs like USB and HDMI® found on the projector. This projector is the perfect source of entertainment for movie nights, parties, gaming, and social gatherings.
- Full HD support. Display images with amazing clarity, color, sharpness, & detail
- Multiple inputs. For AV, VGA, HDMI, & USB
- Easy setup. Rests on a table, mounts from above, or stays on a tripod
- Vertical keystone correction. Automatically fixes the warped view
- Built-in speakers. Deliver impeccable audio performance
- Portable. Travel-friendly design so you can take & use it anywhere
Specifications:
- Dimensions: 7.8″L x 5.85″W x 2.68″H
- Standard resolution: 1280x720p
- Maximum resolution: 1920x1080p
- Brightness (peak): 2,400 lumens
- Brightness uniformity: 90%
- Screen size: 30″-150″
- Distance: 4 to 16.4ft
- Lens focus: manual
- Contrast (standard): 2500:1
- Aspect ratio: 4:3/16:9
- Lamp: American Bridgelux LED chips
- Lamp life span: 30,000 hours
- Keystone correction: ±15° vertical
- Flip screen: supported
- International language: support
- Input ports: AV, VGA, HDMI, USB, TF/3.5mm (audio)
- Speakers: 2W x2
- Video formats: MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, RM, RMVB, MOV, MJPEG, Divx, VOB, MKV
- Audio formats: WMA, MP3, M4A (AAC)
- Picture formats: JPEG, BMP, PNG
- Power source: AC110-220V (±10%), 50/60Hz
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Includes
- KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector
- Remote Control
- Power Cable
- Carrying Case
