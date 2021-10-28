Kingsdun cordless electric screwdriver with adjustable torque

The engineers at Kingsdun based in Q Beck, Canada have created a new handheld cordless electric screwdriver with adjustable torque and a maximum 200 RPM. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 27 days remaining. The screwdriver features an integrated storage compartment for your favorite bits and comes supplied with 15 standard magnetic bits to use.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $45 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Electric screwdriver with adjustable torque

“The most important factor to consider when choosing an electric screwdriver is what you plan on using it for. Traditional power screwdrivers don’t always look well fit especially for light-duty tasks. Electric handheld screwdrivers are a perfect alternative, for tasks like repairing digital devices, or replacing a light switch cover. Introducing Kingsdun, a handheld cordless electric screwdriver with easy-to-grip design, 2-level adjustable torque and 15 magnetic bits storable in the base. It is such a convenient tool that can be used electrically or manually, and certainly a necessity to add to your tool collection.”

If the Kingsdun campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Kingsdun cordless electric screwdriver project view the promotional video below.

“Kingsdun screwdriver comes with a pen-shaped body that can be ergonomically gripped, offering a sleek slim look and easy-to-use experience. Unlike other metallic screwdrivers, Kingsdun utilizes anti-slip silicone sleeve to greatly remove the insufficient friction problem due to a smooth surface. This way, it better improves the product performance. A perfect addition to any toolkit, Kingsdun screwdriver lets you easily transits from manual tooling to electrically powered tooling. Or you may simply use it manually to tighten or loosen screws. No cords, no plugs. You may take it anywhere you want.”

“A small but powerful 200 RPM motor (the most powerful motor on a miniature handheld electric screwdriver) lets you rotate the screw’s head in positive or negative direction. Plus, you are still able to adjust the torque on the fly. The 2-level torque extends the use scenarios, offering lower torque for small delicate electronics, for eg., if you want to assemble a circuit board or fixing something on a plastic board. Otherwise, your tasks may get damaged by a more powerful tool, like particle board, plastic covers, or the small screws used in electronics.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the cordless electric screwdriver, jump over to the official Kingsdun crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals