Cosmic Eye magnetic visual kinetic desk toy

Robert Spillner has returned once again to Kickstarter to launch a second project in the form of the second generation Cosmic Eye kinetic desk toy. The new design features a disk-shaped case that allows you to enjoy beautiful flowing patterns with a sweep of your hand. Available in four different colours black, sunset copper, electric orchid and glimmer gold.

The desk toy is small enough to hold in your hand and provides a unique product that uses magnetic particles to create visual patterns. Early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $54 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Proudly introducing version 2.0 of our popular kinetic desk toy. We’ve listened to your feedback and made exciting improvements to take “COSMIC EYE” to the next level. COSMIC EYE is a disk-shaped, kinetic sculpture that delivers beautiful infinite flow patterns with a sweep of your hand. Filled with clear liquid and some magic particles its motion reminds of rotating galaxies or images that resemble those taken by weather satellites.”

Kinetic desk toy

“By simply moving the artwork you can create unique organic patterns that stimulate imagination and have a relaxing and captivating effect on the beholder. The beauty of nature and its mechanisms have always been a big source of inspiration for Robert Spillner — sharing this enthusiasm with others is one of his key motivations.”

If the Cosmic Eye crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Cosmic Eye kinetic desk toy project play the promotional video below.

“Following the original spark of fusing engineering with art, he wanted to create a non-digital artwork which would change in time and continuously creates aesthetically pleasing visuals. One night he had the intuition to use molecules (liquid) instead of mechanical parts.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the kinetic desk toy, jump over to the official Cosmic Eye crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





