Wild BULBING kids lamp inspired by nature (final hours)

If you are searching for a kids lamp inspired by nature, then the Wild BULBING lamp might be worth more investigation. Following on from their previous crowdfunding campaigns for the original 2D and 3D optical illusion lamps the team at Studio Cheda have returned once again creating a collection of kids lamps in the form of wild animals. Equipped with rechargeable batteries, magnets and long lasting LED lights, the lamp is portable and can be positioned anywhere providing a great talking piece, nightlight or mood lighting.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $59 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the wild bulbing campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the wild bulbing lamp project play the promotional video below.

“The wild series features five unique animal designs:

Wolf, Toucan, Pelican, Peacock & Whale.

They’re cute, hip, and practical. Perfect to use as a nightlight for kids or a decorative piece in your living room, you’ll feel connected to nature while being at home.”

“2020 – need we say more? With a global pandemic on our hands, we’re spending more and more time at home.

And our planet’s animals? They’re exploring areas they never have before since we’re not there.

With our wild series, you’ll bring nature indoors. There’s no better timing than now, right?”

“The ultimate nightlight! Kids love animals and will be excited to go to sleep knowing their little friend is looking after them.With the perfect light lasting for hours on rechargeable batteries, kids will sleep well knowing their favorite animal is nearby. The battery means no cables – a huge plus for kids’ rooms”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the lamp, jump over to the official wild bulbing crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

