Kia K4 UK Price Revealed: Here’s What You Get for Your Money

The Kia K4 is poised to transform the family hatchback segment, offering a compelling combination of competitive pricing, versatile engine options, and an impressive array of standard features. Positioned alongside the fully electric Kia EV4, the K4 provides a petrol-powered alternative for those seeking a reliable and stylish C-segment car. With its sleek and modern design, advanced technology, and the peace of mind that comes with Kia’s renowned seven-year warranty, the K4 presents an attractive choice for families and commuters alike, catering to a wide range of needs and preferences.

Engine Options and Performance

The Kia K4 family hatchback offers a choice of three petrol engine options, ensuring that there is a suitable powertrain for every driving style and requirement. The entry-level 1.0-litre T-GDi 48V mild-hybrid engine delivers a respectable 113bhp, striking a balance between efficiency and performance. This option is ideal for those prioritizing fuel economy without compromising on the car’s overall responsiveness. For drivers seeking a bit more power, the mid-range 1.6-litre T-GDi engine produces a healthy 147bhp, providing a noticeable increase in acceleration and overall performance. The top-tier engine option, also a 1.6-litre T-GDi, features an impressive 177bhp, catering to those who desire a more dynamic and engaging driving experience. Regardless of the engine choice, the K4 comes paired with either a smooth-shifting six-speed manual transmission or a responsive seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, ensuring seamless power delivery and precise control across all variants.

Pricing and Availability

One of the most appealing aspects of the Kia K4 is its competitive pricing structure, making it an accessible option for a wide range of buyers. The entry-level ‘Pure’ model starts at just £25,995, offering a compelling value proposition for those seeking a well-equipped family hatchback. The mid-range ‘GT-Line’ variant, which adds a touch of sportiness to the K4’s already sleek design, begins at £29,995. For those who desire the ultimate in features and refinement, the top-spec ‘GT-Line S’ model starts at £33,995. Customers have the option to personalize their K4 with a range of premium paint options, available for an additional £620, while the elegant White Pearl color is offered as standard across all trims. Order books for the Kia K4 are now open, with the first UK deliveries expected to commence in Q4 2025, giving eager buyers ample time to secure their place in line for this exciting new addition to the family hatchback segment.

Generous Standard Features

Kia has made a strong commitment to offering an impressive array of standard features across all trims of the K4, ensuring that every customer enjoys a high level of comfort, convenience, and safety. The exterior of the car features LED lighting technology, including headlights, daytime running lights (DRLs), and rear lights, providing excellent visibility and a modern aesthetic. Rain-sensing wipers come as standard, automatically adjusting their speed to maintain clear visibility in varying weather conditions. Inside the cabin, the K4 features a three-screen dashboard layout, with a 12.3-inch driver display and a touchscreen navigation system, keeping the driver informed and connected at all times. Wireless smartphone integration, including Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, is also included, allowing for seamless access to music, navigation, and communication apps. Safety is paramount in the K4, with advanced driver assistance systems such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Lane Follow Assist included as standard, providing an extra layer of protection and peace of mind on every journey.

Specifications

Engine Options: 1.0-litre T-GDi 48V (113bhp) 1.6-litre T-GDi (147bhp) 1.6-litre T-GDi (177bhp)

Transmission: Six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT)

Six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) Pricing: ‘Pure’: From £25,995 ‘GT-Line’: From £29,995 ‘GT-Line S’: From £33,995

Standard Features: LED headlights, DRLs, and rear lights 12.3-inch driver display and touchscreen navigation Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist

Dimensions: Length: 4,430mm Width: 1,850mm Height: 1,435mm Wheelbase: 2,720mm

Cargo Capacity: 438 litres (328 litres for mild hybrid) 1,217 litres with rear seats folded (1,107 litres for mild hybrid)



