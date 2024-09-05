Khadas Mind V2 16 core mini PC

The Khadas Mind V2 is a innovative mini PC that packs an impressive array of features and capabilities into a compact, portable form factor. This 2024 model builds upon the success of its predecessor, introducing significant upgrades that make it an ideal choice for users who demand high performance and versatility in a small package.

Khadas Mind V2

TD;LR Key Takeaways : Khadas Mind V2 is a compact, portable workstation with a 16-core CPU and improved integrated graphics.

Features a 16-core, 22-thread Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU and Intel Arc GPU with 8 XE cores.

Supports up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM for multitasking and demanding applications.

Slim, portable design with built-in cooling system and internal battery.

Includes Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and proprietary Mine Link port for connectivity.

Pre-installed SSD storage with option to add another 2230 M.2 SSD (PCIe 4.0).

Runs Windows 11 and supports Linux, with custom software for updates and performance tuning.

Upgraded graphics dock with RTX 4060 Ti GPU and additional I/O options, usable as a Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 eGPU.

High performance benchmarks on Geekbench 6 and 3DMark Time Spy, suitable for gaming.

Supports single cable operation, balanced and performance power modes with TDP management.

Additional features include smart charging, hibernation modes, and firmware updates via the Mind app.

At the core of the Khadas Mind V2 lies a formidable 16-core, 22-thread Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU. This innovative processor delivers exceptional performance, allowing the device to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. Whether you’re running complex simulations, editing high-resolution videos, or engaging in intensive multitasking, the Khadas Mind V2 has the power to keep up with your needs.

Complementing the CPU is an integrated Intel Arc GPU with 8 XE cores. This powerful graphics processor ensures smooth and responsive visuals, making the Khadas Mind V2 suitable for a wide range of applications, from professional design work to immersive gaming experiences.

Up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM for seamless multitasking and memory-intensive applications

for seamless multitasking and memory-intensive applications Efficient built-in cooling system to maintain optimal performance under heavy workloads

to maintain optimal performance under heavy workloads Internal battery for added portability and flexibility

Sleek Design and Expandable Storage

The Khadas Mind V2 features a slim, portable design that makes it easy to take your work with you wherever you go. Despite its compact size, the device offers ample storage options to accommodate your data and applications. With pre-installed SSD storage and the ability to add another 2230 M.2 SSD (PCIe 4.0), you can customize the storage capacity to suit your specific needs.

Compatibility with accessories from the first-generation model for a seamless upgrade experience

for a seamless upgrade experience Customizable storage options to handle large data sets, software applications, and multimedia files

Khadas Mind V2 16 core mini PC

Extensive Connectivity and Versatility

The Khadas Mind V2 excels in connectivity, offering a comprehensive array of ports and interfaces to support a wide range of peripherals and devices. With Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 ports, you can enjoy lightning-fast data transfer speeds and connect to external displays, storage devices, and more. The inclusion of full-size HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports further expands the device’s compatibility with a variety of accessories.

One standout feature of the Khadas Mind V2 is the proprietary Mine Link port. This innovative interface allows you to connect additional accessories, opening up new possibilities for expansion and customization.

Single cable operation with compatible monitors for a clutter-free workspace

for a clutter-free workspace Balanced and performance power modes with TDP management for optimized power consumption

Enhanced Graphics Performance

For users who require even more graphics horsepower, the Khadas Mind V2 offers an upgraded graphics dock. Equipped with an RTX 4060 Ti GPU and 16 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, this dock significantly boosts the device’s graphics capabilities. Whether you’re working on complex 3D models, rendering high-quality animations, or enjoying the latest AAA gaming titles, the graphics dock ensures smooth and immersive experiences.

The graphics dock also provides additional I/O options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB ports, and Ethernet. This expansion of connectivity options further enhances the versatility of the Khadas Mind V2, allowing you to create a comprehensive workstation setup. Impressively, the graphics dock can also be used independently as a Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 eGPU, providing flexibility for users who require portable graphics performance.

Software Compatibility and Usability

The Khadas Mind V2 comes pre-installed with Windows 11, providing a familiar and user-friendly operating system right out of the box. However, for users who prefer alternative operating systems, the device also supports Linux, offering flexibility and customization options.

To ensure optimal performance and ease of use, the Khadas Mind V2 includes custom software for updates and performance tuning. This allows you to keep the device running smoothly and tailor its settings to your specific needs. The Mind app provides a convenient way to manage firmware updates and device settings, making it simple to maintain and optimize your Khadas Mind V2.

Smart charging and hibernation modes for efficient power management

for efficient power management Firmware updates and device management through the Mind app for easy maintenance

Impressive Performance Benchmarks

The Khadas Mind V2 delivers outstanding performance across various benchmarks and real-world scenarios. In Geekbench 6 and 3DMark Time Spy tests, the device achieves high scores, demonstrating its strong processing and graphics capabilities. When it comes to gaming, the Khadas Mind V2 handles popular titles like Fallout 4, Forza Horizon 5, and Cyberpunk 2077 with remarkable ease, providing an enjoyable and immersive gaming experience.

Exceptional scores in Geekbench 6 and 3DMark Time Spy benchmarks

benchmarks Smooth gaming performance in demanding titles like Fallout 4, Forza Horizon 5, and Cyberpunk 2077

The Khadas Mind V2 represents a significant leap forward in mini PC technology. With its powerful 16-core CPU, integrated Intel Arc GPU, expandable storage, and extensive connectivity options, this compact device offers unparalleled performance and versatility. Whether you’re a professional seeking a portable workstation, a content creator in need of a reliable editing machine, or a gaming enthusiast looking for a compact yet powerful solution, the Khadas Mind V2 delivers on all fronts.

By combining innovative hardware, a sleek design, and user-friendly software, the Khadas Mind V2 sets a new standard for mini PCs. Its ability to handle demanding tasks, support a wide range of peripherals, and offer customizable storage options makes it an ideal choice for users who require high performance in a compact package. With the added benefit of the upgraded graphics dock, the Khadas Mind V2 offers even greater flexibility and graphics performance, further solidifying its position as a top contender in the mini PC market.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



