Microblade Pill Ti tiny titanium keychain knife (final hours)

The Microblade Pill Ti tiny titanium keychain knife has been designed by Microcarry based in the United Kingdom and is now available to back via Kickstarter. The extremely small cutting tool hidden in a tiny capsule with a protective lid making it ideal for an everyday carry companion that doesn’t bulk up your pockets. The design of the Microblade Pill Ti builds on the company’s previous cutting tool the Microblade Pill which has shipped to 20,000 customers since launch. The new titanium version is now lighter, sharper and improved over the original and is constructed from aerospace grade Titanium Grade5. Offering exceptional strength and excellent corrosion resistance with a high strength to weight ratio. Microblade Pill Ti is available in four metal cap variations, titanium, brass, copper, or stainless steel or mix them together.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $26 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Microblade Pill Ti campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Microblade Pill Ti keychain knife project review the promotional video below.

“All the smallest details have been improved compared to the previous pill to achieve the best possible cap locking and best possible cutting experience. Refined cutting edge for smoother cutting performance. We don’t want to bulk up your pockets. Microblade Pill Ti is so small and light you can barely feel it in your pocket. In our busy lifestyle convenience is everything. Take it with you wherever you go.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We designed Microblade Pill Ti combined with a super-fast attaching/detaching carabiner ring to ease your everyday carry. The carabiner ring also gives you a good, secure grip when using the blade and enables full control of the edge positioning. Caps are completely interchangeable with previous versions of Microblade Pill. Mix them as you like.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the keychain knife, jump over to the official Microblade Pill Ti crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals