Keyboardio Model 100 mechanical, ergonomic split keyboard

Keyboardio has created a new ergonomic, mechanical split keyboard building on the design of their original the Keyboardio Model 01, now the developing team and engineers have introduced their latest creation the Keyboardio Model 100. Featuring 64 hot-swappable mechanical keyswitches, individually addressable RGB LEDs under each custom-sculpted keycap, together with an open source firmware, all encased in a precision CNC milled hardwood case.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $289 or £209 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Keyboardio Model 100 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Keyboardio Model 100 split keyboard project watch the promotional video below.

“You spend your days at a keyboard. It is among the most universal of tools in our modern world. No matter what you make, it is an integral part of how you practice your craft. The Keyboardio Model 100 is a customizable ergonomic mechanical keyboard designed from the ground up to work the way you do. “

“Over the last six years, we’ve built and shipped thousands and thousands of keyboards to folks in more than 75 countries. For the past year and a half, we’ve been working to reengineer and upgrade every aspect of the Model 01. The Keyboardio Model 100 is the culmination of that work.”

“The Model 100 split keyboard retains the Model 01’s distinctive butterfly design, but includes dozens of improvements across every aspect of the product. We’ve introduced hot-swappable MX-compatible keyswitches. We’ve rebuilt the keycaps to be thicker, and more satisfying. We’ve reinforced the baseplates and made the octo-stands easier to adjust. We’ve completely overhauled the electronics to be more reliable and maintainable. The Model 100 is a true reinvention of the Model 01 you know and love.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the split keyboard, jump over to the official Keyboardio Model 100 mechanical, ergonomic split keyboard crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals